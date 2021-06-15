Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Cut to $290.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $312.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Snowflake from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $280.82.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $244.20 on Friday. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The company has a market cap of $72.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -64.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $229.38.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $7,018,038.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,562,465.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $11,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,895 shares in the company, valued at $42,473,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 782,847 shares of company stock worth $181,164,740 over the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 18,581.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,652,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,481,000 after purchasing an additional 224,004 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,224,000 after purchasing an additional 71,602 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Snowflake by 175.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

