Sociall (SCL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $179,981.58

Sociall (CURRENCY:SCL) traded 41.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Sociall coin can currently be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Sociall has traded 24.4% lower against the dollar. Sociall has a market cap of $179,981.58 and $92.00 worth of Sociall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sociall alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00060276 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00022104 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $306.89 or 0.00769029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00083695 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,102.06 or 0.07773388 BTC.

Sociall Profile

Sociall (CRYPTO:SCL) is a coin. It was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Sociall’s total supply is 16,714,020 coins. The Reddit community for Sociall is /r/sociall and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sociall’s official website is sociall.io . Sociall’s official message board is medium.com/@sociall.io . Sociall’s official Twitter account is @sociall_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sociall is a social network. All data and uploads will exist on the blockchain instead of centralized servers. Sociall is a platform that allows users to communicate with friends and family while providing security and privacy. By decentralizing and encrypting all data and uploads, Sociall hopes to eliminate all invasion of privacy that large corporations are currently performing. End-to-end message encryption ensures only the user and the person communicating with the user, can read what is sent, and nobody in between, not even Sociall. The network will Sociallits very own native cryptocurrency to be used for all purchases, called Sociall. SCL can be used to buy goods and services from other users, purchase ad spaces from the integrated ad platform, donate to crowdfunding campaigns, and much more. “

Sociall Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sociall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sociall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sociall using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sociall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sociall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.