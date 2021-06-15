Sonde Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOQDQ) Short Interest Up 98.4% in May

Sonde Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOQDQ) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 98.4% from the May 13th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sonde Resources stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 48,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,838. Sonde Resources has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01.

About Sonde Resources

Sonde Resources Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in offshore North Africa and Western Canada. It holds a 100% working interest in the 768,000 acre joint oil block offshore Tunisia and Libya, as well as undeveloped land positions in Duvernay play covering 44,021 net acres and Wabamun play covering 53,489 net acres in West Central and Northern Alberta.

