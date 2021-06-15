Sonde Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOQDQ) Short Interest Up 98.4% in May

Sonde Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOQDQ) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 98.4% from the May 13th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Sonde Resources stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 48,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,838. Sonde Resources has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01.
About Sonde Resources
