Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Position Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 18.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,802 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $7,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $52,404.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $210,842.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,100 shares of company stock worth $752,759 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

NYSE:SON opened at $66.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $47.83 and a 52-week high of $69.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 3.77%. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.79%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

