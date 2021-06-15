Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) and Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Head to Head Analysis

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) and Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sotherly Hotels and Mid-America Apartment Communities’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotherly Hotels $71.50 million 0.82 -$49.19 million ($2.33) -1.66 Mid-America Apartment Communities $1.68 billion 11.71 $254.96 million $6.43 26.69

Mid-America Apartment Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Sotherly Hotels. Sotherly Hotels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid-America Apartment Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Sotherly Hotels has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Sotherly Hotels and Mid-America Apartment Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotherly Hotels 0 0 0 0 N/A Mid-America Apartment Communities 0 5 5 0 2.50

Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus target price of $149.08, suggesting a potential downside of 13.12%. Given Mid-America Apartment Communities’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mid-America Apartment Communities is more favorable than Sotherly Hotels.

Profitability

This table compares Sotherly Hotels and Mid-America Apartment Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotherly Hotels -77.99% -86.38% -9.45% Mid-America Apartment Communities 15.76% 4.33% 2.37%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.5% of Sotherly Hotels shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of Sotherly Hotels shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mid-America Apartment Communities beats Sotherly Hotels on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, and Marriott International, Inc. brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2020, MAA had ownership interest in 102,772 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 16 states and the District of Columbia.

