Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.14

Shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.14 and traded as high as $15.50. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $15.42, with a volume of 41,332 shares changing hands.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%.
About Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE)
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
