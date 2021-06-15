Spectiv (SIG) Trading 10.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Spectiv coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Spectiv has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. Spectiv has a market capitalization of $30,342.61 and approximately $18.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00061746 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00022259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.65 or 0.00775280 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00084184 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00043096 BTC.

Spectiv Profile

SIG is a coin. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 coins and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 coins. Spectiv’s official website is www.spectiv.io . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signal is an advertising marketplace based on the Ethereum blockchain. On the Signal Marketplace advertisers can list their offerings to a network of attention influencers. Once an offering is listed, attention influencers are able to generate a personalized affiliate link that directs to the advertiser's offering. The Signal token (SIG) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the influencers every time this attention influencer drives a click or sale through their unique link. “

Spectiv Coin Trading

