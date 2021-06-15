SPINDLE Market Capitalization Tops $333,788.33 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded up 79% against the US dollar. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $333,788.33 and approximately $2,731.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,040.58 or 0.99795226 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00031583 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00008251 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $139.08 or 0.00346647 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.50 or 0.00422455 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.64 or 0.00796656 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006985 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00066224 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003288 BTC.

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,566,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

