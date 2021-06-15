SPINDLE (SPD) Market Cap Hits $344,405.87

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $344,405.87 and approximately $2,800.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SPINDLE has traded 77.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,964.28 or 1.00092120 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00033077 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00008528 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.34 or 0.00351475 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.92 or 0.00868869 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.48 or 0.00434499 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00007178 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00063064 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003361 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,521,566,087 coins. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

