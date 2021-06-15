SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,269,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.63% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $166,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 30.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,187,000 after purchasing an additional 197,361 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $34,156,000. Artal Group S.A. raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,634,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $23,655,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 322,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,367,000 after acquiring an additional 27,574 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $680,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 177,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,083,173.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 5,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $430,831.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,928,639 in the last quarter. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SWTX opened at $80.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.66. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.30 and a beta of 0.70. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. SpringWorks Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.67.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

