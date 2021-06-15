Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on SQSP. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Squarespace presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.56.

Shares of SQSP opened at $60.00 on Monday. Squarespace has a 52 week low of $42.82 and a 52 week high of $60.02.

In other Squarespace news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $2,542,500.00. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $5,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 595,136 shares of company stock valued at $30,995,891 in the last three months.

About Squarespace

Squarespace Inc provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc is headquartered in New York City.

