Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.
SQSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday. They set a sector perform rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.56.
SQSP opened at $60.00 on Monday. Squarespace has a fifty-two week low of $42.82 and a fifty-two week high of $60.02.
About Squarespace
Squarespace Inc provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc is headquartered in New York City.
