Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

SQSP has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday. They set a sector perform rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.56.

Get Squarespace alerts:

SQSP opened at $60.00 on Monday. Squarespace has a fifty-two week low of $42.82 and a fifty-two week high of $60.02.

In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $5,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 15,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.42, for a total transaction of $788,082.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,415.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 595,136 shares of company stock valued at $30,995,891 in the last quarter.

About Squarespace

Squarespace Inc provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc is headquartered in New York City.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.