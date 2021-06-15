Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Now Covered by Mizuho

Stock analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SQSP. Raymond James initiated coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.56.
NYSE SQSP traded down $2.18 on Tuesday, reaching $57.82. The company had a trading volume of 425,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,654. Squarespace has a fifty-two week low of $42.82 and a fifty-two week high of $60.02.
About Squarespace
Squarespace Inc provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc is headquartered in New York City.
