SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $25 million-27 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.90 million.

Shares of SRAX stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,909. SRAX has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $124.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.70.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). SRAX had a negative net margin of 165.90% and a negative return on equity of 84.63%. The company had revenue of $4.52 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SRAX will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SRAX. Dawson James began coverage on shares of SRAX in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SRAX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

SRAX Company Profile

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

