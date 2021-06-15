SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) was upgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SSPPF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get SSP Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:SSPPF remained flat at $$4.27 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.76. SSP Group has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $5.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.