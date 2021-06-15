Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Rede Wealth LLC

Rede Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,865 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 116,116 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,688,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,087,833,000 after acquiring an additional 437,321 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 1,384.0% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313,724 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 292,584 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 718,189 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $78,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.06. 106,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,129,610. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.51. The company has a market cap of $131.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.