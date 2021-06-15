Starname (IOV) Price Reaches $0.0521 on Top Exchanges

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 15th. During the last week, Starname has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. Starname has a market capitalization of $4.99 million and $249,778.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starname coin can now be purchased for about $0.0521 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00060740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00021964 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $307.09 or 0.00767271 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00083866 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,119.76 or 0.07794775 BTC.

Starname Coin Profile

Starname is a coin. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Starname is starname.me . Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Starname Coin Trading

