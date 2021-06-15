State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 1,606 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 3,690.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,651,000 after buying an additional 311,958 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Apriem Advisors bought a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in DraftKings by 11.8% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 13,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $50.62 on Tuesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. The company had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. Equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DraftKings from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Macquarie upped their target price on DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on DraftKings from $81.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.45.

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,410,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,446,680.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,705,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,212,655 shares of company stock valued at $58,618,175 over the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

