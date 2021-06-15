State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $593,000 Holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 319.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $52.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.52. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $600.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.42%.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $58,139.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,237,944.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Peach sold 16,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $878,941.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,940,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SCHN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

