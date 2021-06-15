State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 3,591 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of Redwood Trust worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RWT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,708,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,917,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,747,000 after buying an additional 1,113,684 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,767,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 787.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 603,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after buying an additional 535,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,890,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RWT opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $12.27. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 1,600.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RWT. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Redwood Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.19.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

