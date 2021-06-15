stETH (Lido) (STETH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $22,733.00

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 15th. In the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $1.29 billion and approximately $22,733.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for approximately $2,575.07 or 0.06405591 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00060313 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.64 or 0.00150843 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.54 or 0.00182928 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.70 or 0.00986816 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,080.05 or 0.99700553 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 500,241 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.