Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 3,527 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 982% compared to the average daily volume of 326 put options.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Vertical Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $661.20.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.13, for a total transaction of $7,154,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.49, for a total transaction of $6,033,951.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,854,934.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,400 shares of company stock valued at $46,414,946 over the last three months. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Crystal Rock Capital Management increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 7,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $668.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $619.07. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $405.01 and a 1 year high of $672.44.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

