Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Corsair Gaming Call Options (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 229,535 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,452% compared to the typical daily volume of 14,787 call options.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRSR. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corsair Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

In related news, insider Thi L. La sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 239,816 shares in the company, valued at $8,393,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,311,033 shares of company stock worth $169,946,405. Corporate insiders own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 10.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Corsair Gaming stock opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Corsair Gaming has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $51.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.78.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.27 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

