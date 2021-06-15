Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the May 13th total of 74,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 436.0 days.

OTCMKTS STKAF remained flat at $$3.69 during trading hours on Tuesday. Stockland has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $3.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44.

Get Stockland alerts:

About Stockland

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups Â- owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Stockland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stockland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.