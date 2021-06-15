Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a decrease of 41.4% from the May 13th total of 74,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 436.0 days.
OTCMKTS STKAF remained flat at $$3.69 during trading hours on Tuesday. Stockland has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $3.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44.
About Stockland
Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)
Receive News & Ratings for Stockland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stockland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.