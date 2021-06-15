StoneMor (NYSE:STON) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.62. StoneMor shares last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 246,664 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $303.17 million, a PE ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Get StoneMor alerts:

StoneMor (NYSE:STON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.91 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Andrew Axelrod purchased 5,522,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $12,150,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STON. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneMor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of StoneMor by 4,676.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 23,382 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneMor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in StoneMor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in StoneMor during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

StoneMor Company Profile (NYSE:STON)

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for StoneMor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneMor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.