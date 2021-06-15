Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,934 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 294.9% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Cowen raised their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.18.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $255.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $255.14. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $171.75 and a 1-year high of $268.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $96.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.29, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.92%.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

