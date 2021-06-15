Susan Mirdamadi Sells 20,000 Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Stock

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,215.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

RUTH traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.08. The stock had a trading volume of 597,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,169. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $842.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.69. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $28.73.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.72 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. As a group, analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

RUTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,242,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,162,000 after buying an additional 219,254 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,694,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,782,000 after buying an additional 136,698 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,387,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,011,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,505,000 after buying an additional 132,422 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ruth's Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

