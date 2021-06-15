Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 47.3% from the May 13th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 593,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:SUZ opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.38. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.50. Suzano has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.16.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter. Suzano had a positive return on equity of 90.93% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Suzano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Suzano during the 1st quarter valued at $32,163,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Suzano during the 1st quarter valued at $15,169,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Suzano by 544.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 959,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 810,238 shares during the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda bought a new position in shares of Suzano during the 4th quarter valued at $8,546,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Suzano during the 1st quarter valued at $5,553,000. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suzano Company Profile

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the leasing of reforestation land; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution business; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

