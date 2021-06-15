Swiss National Bank Buys 900 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in National Bank were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NBHC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in National Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $5,037,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in National Bank by 12.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 800,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,744,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in National Bank by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,507,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,677,000 after purchasing an additional 78,921 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in National Bank by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 49,141 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in National Bank by 311.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 43,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

In related news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,910 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $198,364.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,686.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $39.28 on Tuesday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $43.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.02.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $79.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. National Bank’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

