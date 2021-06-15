Swiss National Bank Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Matthews International worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MATW. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matthews International in the fourth quarter worth about $664,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Matthews International by 485.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 562,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,551,000 after buying an additional 466,811 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 4th quarter worth about $11,062,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Matthews International by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,291,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,577,000 after buying an additional 308,369 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Matthews International by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,096,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,227,000 after buying an additional 219,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International stock opened at $38.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.68. Matthews International Co. has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.78 and a beta of 1.20.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. Matthews International had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $417.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.94 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Matthews International Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Matthews International Company Profile

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

