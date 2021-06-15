Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,300 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Premier Financial worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Premier Financial by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Premier Financial by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Premier Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 84,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Premier Financial by 5.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Premier Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 65,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the period. 66.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PFC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Premier Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

Shares of Premier Financial stock opened at $29.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Premier Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $14.74 and a twelve month high of $35.90.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $82.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.33 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 37.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.68%.

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking, savings, money market, and term certificate accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, mortgage, installment, commercial, home improvement, home equity, consumer, and auto and vehicle loans; debit and credit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

