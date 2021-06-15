Swiss National Bank Purchases 140,884 Shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) by 129.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,884 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.08% of DouYu International worth $2,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOYU. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Shen Neil Nanpeng bought a new stake in DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DouYu International by 677.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DouYu International stock opened at $8.23 on Tuesday. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $20.54. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 137.19 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.76.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). DouYu International had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DOYU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet cut DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, 86 Research upgraded DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

