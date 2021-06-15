Synectics (LON:SNX) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Synectics (LON:SNX) in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of SNX opened at GBX 133.50 ($1.74) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 138.66. Synectics has a twelve month low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 159.50 ($2.08). The company has a market capitalization of £23.75 million and a PE ratio of -4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Get Synectics alerts:

In related news, insider David Bedford acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £6,800 ($8,884.24). Also, insider Paul Webb acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of £904 ($1,181.08). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 19,590 shares of company stock worth $2,701,000.

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Systems; and Security. The Systems segment develops, integrates, and delivers electronic surveillance solutions based on its proprietary technology for transport, infrastructure, public space, gaming, and oil and gas applications.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Synectics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synectics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.