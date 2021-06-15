Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.04 EPS

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($1.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of TALS stock opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. Talaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $19.82.

Get Talaris Therapeutics alerts:

In other Talaris Therapeutics news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii purchased 235,000 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $3,995,000.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TALS shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Talaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.