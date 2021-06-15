Tamara Louise Linde Sells 29,500 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.35. 1,742,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,003. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

PEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.55.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 99,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 82,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 23,560 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,208,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. 70.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

