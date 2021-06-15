TCTC Holdings LLC Grows Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 464,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 1.7% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $34,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at $9,226,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 73,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $5,470,024.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,485.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 726,455 shares of company stock worth $56,366,417 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $84.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61. The company has a market capitalization of $111.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

