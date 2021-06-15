Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 3,317 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,720 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Splunk were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPLK. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $206.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.40.

In other Splunk news, CFO Jason Child sold 2,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $292,728.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,629,616.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,333. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 33,568 shares of company stock worth $4,742,489 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $122.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.28 and a 12-month high of $225.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.94.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The company had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

