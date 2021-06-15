Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 11,204 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of CNX Resources worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after buying an additional 315,269 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CNX Resources by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,986,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,096 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in CNX Resources by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $14.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.60. CNX Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.61.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.43 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist cut shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CNX Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

