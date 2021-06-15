Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 3,318 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 37.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,881,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,482,649,000 after purchasing an additional 408,329 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,124,000 after buying an additional 577,303 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,120,000 after buying an additional 172,389 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 185.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,582,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,402,000 after buying an additional 1,677,154 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 15.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,372,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,997,000 after acquiring an additional 321,146 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $177.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 102.07, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.37. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.65 and a 1-year high of $178.17.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.75.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total value of $5,434,899.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 798,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,836,797.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

