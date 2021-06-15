Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.15 Million Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 89,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,681,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $975,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total value of $4,008,016.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,624 shares in the company, valued at $134,257,567.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $7,839,391.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,476,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,003 shares of company stock valued at $22,411,077 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ENPH. Raymond James raised Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.52.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $147.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.81 and a 12 month high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

