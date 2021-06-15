Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.25 Million Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in International Paper were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IP. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

IP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $62.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.38. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.06. International Paper has a 12 month low of $32.59 and a 12 month high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.