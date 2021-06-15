Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mplx were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,643,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $208,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440,850 shares during the period. Salient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Mplx by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,029,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $128,902,000 after buying an additional 1,754,632 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 75.4% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,380,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,517 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Mplx by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,909,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,880,000 after purchasing an additional 943,250 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth about $9,595,000. 27.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,921. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mplx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mplx from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.11.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $31.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.90. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $31.33.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 30.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.70%.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

