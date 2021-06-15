Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Short Interest Update

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decline of 60.6% from the May 13th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research note on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of Telecom Italia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Telecom Italia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Telecom Italia stock opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.37. Telecom Italia has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $5.63.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

