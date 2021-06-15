Telesites (OTCMKTS:TSSLF) Trading 1.1% Higher

Telesites, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:TSSLF)’s stock price rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.98 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 4,343 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 31,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

TSSLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Telesites from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Telesites in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Get Telesites alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94.

Telesites, SAB. de C.V. builds, installs, maintains, operates, and markets various types of sites towers and support structures, and physical spaces and other non-electronic elements for the installation of radiant radio communications equipment in Mexico. It operates towed towers, self-supporting towers, monopolar towers, and masts.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Telesites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telesites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.