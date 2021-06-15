TenX Price Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. During the last week, TenX has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One TenX coin can now be purchased for $0.0637 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges. TenX has a market cap of $13.07 million and $2.47 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00060415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00022149 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.72 or 0.00765803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00083698 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,128.17 or 0.07759696 BTC.

About TenX

TenX is a coin. It launched on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

Buying and Selling TenX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

