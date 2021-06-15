TerraKRW Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. TerraKRW has a market cap of $44.30 million and $29,727.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraKRW coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TerraKRW alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00059526 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.43 or 0.00146430 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.03 or 0.00177986 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $371.53 or 0.00931005 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,886.45 or 0.99950719 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 50,395,001,111 coins and its circulating supply is 50,394,272,003 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraKRW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraKRW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraKRW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.