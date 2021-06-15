Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.8% of Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,820,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $4,090,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,304,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,802,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 216.4% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.57, for a total transaction of $3,101,826.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,697,774.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total value of $719,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,490,659.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,919 shares of company stock worth $77,904,588. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $467.86.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $12.17 on Tuesday, reaching $605.52. 401,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,005,574. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $651.11. The stock has a market cap of $583.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 617.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.70 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

