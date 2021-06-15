Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Stock Position Trimmed by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land comprises approximately 3.1% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Texas Pacific Land worth $40,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TPL. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their target price on Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, CEO Tyler Glover purchased 158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,649.40 per share, for a total transaction of $260,605.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,545.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have bought 284 shares of company stock worth $456,716 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,498.00 on Tuesday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $427.69 and a 1 year high of $1,773.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 68.87 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,563.01.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 58.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

