Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $1.38 Million Stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 89.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WD-40 by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in WD-40 by 33.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $252.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.35. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $183.55 and a 1 year high of $333.42.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $111.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.30 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WDFC. DA Davidson decreased their price target on WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

