Texas Yale Capital Corp. Increases Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 24.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,186,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,426,000 after buying an additional 629,424 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $109,224,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 396,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,711,000 after buying an additional 258,832 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts during the first quarter valued at $38,790,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 7,134.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 107,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,480,000 after buying an additional 106,443 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on MTN shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.42.

NYSE:MTN opened at $322.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.88 and a 1 year high of $338.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $319.10. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.74 and a beta of 1.30.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.05. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Kirsten A. Lynch sold 6,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.46, for a total transaction of $2,032,998.24. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,732,040.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.94, for a total value of $474,366.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,514.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,133 shares of company stock worth $3,428,283. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

